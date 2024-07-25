Frenzied Mets, Yankees Subway Series Fan Brawl Goes Viral
The New York Mets completed a four-game 2024 Subway Series sweep over the Yankees on Wednesday after a dominant 12-3 win.
And a brawl between the two teams’ fanbases that took place on Tuesday night also caught a lot of attention.
The altercation occurred on one of Yankee Stadium’s concourses at one point during Tuesday’s game, which the Mets won 3-2.
Footage of the brawl shows what appears to be two women (both of which are wearing Yankees jerseys) grappling on the ground. A man wearing a Yankees jersey tried to intervene by pushing away one of the women, which prompted a man in a Mets jersey to push him back.
Then chaos ensued.
While most of the back and forth was relegated to pushing and shoving, the brawl’s most notable moment came when a Yankees fan took off his pinstripe jersey before socking a Mets fan in the face with his right hand, sending the latter to the ground.
The shirtless fan then celebrated by screaming and flexing right in front of the camera for a few moments.
Aside from some other haphazard wrestling, the brawl was more or less over at that point because security guards began to intervene.
An initial video of the brawl was circulating wildly around social media on Wednesday before being deleted. But multiple other accounts have since reposted it across various social media platforms.
None of the assailants included in the video have yet to be identified, and it’s unknown whether law enforcement will look to prosecute those involved.
Regardless of whether anything else comes from this Subway Series brawl, it isn’t a good look for both Mets and Yankees fans.