Gary Cohen Makes Bold Claim About Mets' Pennant Chances Amid Pete Alonso Signing
After long and intense offseason negotiations between the New York Mets and Pete Alonso, the slugging first baseman will remain in Flushing, Queens.
Late Wednesday night, SNY's Andy Martino broke the news of the Mets and Alonso finally agreeing on a new contract. ESPN's Jeff Passan shortly reported after that the contract is for $54 million over the next two seasons, which will pay Alonso $30 million in 2025 and with an opt-out after the first year.
Alonso's market did not move as fast as he had hoped after a disappointing season on offense in 2024. Despite his down offensive season from a year ago, his presence plus the addition of Juan Soto has Gary Cohen thinking very highly of the Amazins' for the 2025 season.
Speaking on SNY's breaking news coverage of the Alonso news on Wednesday, the Mets' play-by-play announcer believes that while the Soto signing made the Mets the winners of the offseason, bringing back Alonso also makes the team favorites in the NL East.
"I think even without Alonso they would have gone in as the favorites, now I think they absolutely are the favorites in the National League East and the Mets won the offseason," Cohen said.
Alonso's return to the Mets for at least the 2025 season is a big boost for their lineup. Even after going through a season last year where he had a career-worst .788 OPS and his lowest home run and RB total in a full 162-game season since making his major league debut in 2019, he is certainly the bat they need to go with their already potent lineup.
Throughout his six-year career in the major leagues, the 30-year-old has a career batting average of .249 with 226 home runs and 586 RBI across 846 career games. Alonso's 226 career home runs are the second most in the major leagues since 2019 (behind Aaron Judge) and he's just 26 away from surpassing Darryl Strawberry for being the Mets' all-time leader in long balls, a mark he could very well attain this season.