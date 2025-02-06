Mets Make Pete Alonso Highest Paid 1B in 2025 As Long Free Agency Saga Finally Ends
The Pete Alonso saga is finally over - and he's staying in Queens.
Late on Wednesday, SNY's Andy Martino reported that the New York Mets and Alonso have officially agreed on a deal; ESPN's Jeff Passan shortly confirmed that the first baseman signed a two-year, $54 million contract. Alonso will be paid $30 million in 2025 and has the choice to opt-out after the season; the $30 million AAV will also make him the highest-paid first baseman in the majors (Bryce Harper is second with a $27.54 million AAV).
Despite many predicting that Alonso would remain a Met in the end, the All-Star first baseman endured a long and difficult offseason of intense negotiations that even frustrated owner Steve Cohen. The 30-year-old was also generally considered to be the best first baseman available in free agency, but was unable to find the market he was looking for and has since pivoted towards a short-term deal.
Back in 2023, Alonso rejected a seven-year, $158 million contract extension, but followed that up with a season that didn't reach his high standards. Although he still hit 34 home runs, drove in 88, and logged a fairly respectable .240/.329/.459 slash line, his slugging percentage and OPS (.788) were the worst of his career. Alonso managed to return to form in the postseason, which saw him post a .999 OPS with four home runs in 13 playoff games; nonetheless, his regular season regression and expectations of a premium contract resulted in many first base-needy teams choosing other options.
Negotiations got so ugly at one point that it appeared that the Mets were pivoting away from their homegrown star, with plans to move breakout third baseman Mark Vientos to first base. But in the end, a short-term reunion made the most sense for both parties.
By bringing Alonso back for 2025, the Mets have managed to maintain the dangerous heart of their lineup, which was further improved this offseason by signing outfielder Juan Soto to a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal. Due to their high-risk, high-reward starting rotation and bullpen, New York's lineup will be their bread and butter, and keeping Alonso's power bat in the cleanup spot was necessary to protect the hitters ahead of him (Francisco Lindor, Soto, and/or possibly Brandon Nimmo/Mark Vientos).
Alonso also has another year to fortify his growing legacy in Queens, as he is just 27 home runs shy of surpassing Darryl Strawberry as the franchise's all-time leader; considering the 30-year-old has collected no fewer than 30 in a full season (not counting the COVID-shortened 2020 season), it seems almost inevitable that Alonso will make history this coming season.
On the other hand, the short-term partnership allows both sides to look towards the future. If Alonso can return to his pre-2023 form or even his 2019 form (which saw him hit 53 home runs as a rookie), then he will likely re-enter free agency and headline a stacked first base class that includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Japanese phenom Munetaka Murakami. During that ensuing offseason, the Mets will have the opportunity to find their long-term solution at the position, whether it is Alonso or the other two options.
Regardless of the difficult offseason and what the future holds for both Alonso and the Mets, the focus will now officially shift to the 2025 season, which will surely be one of the most anticipated in franchise history.