High-Ranking Executive to Leave New York Mets Front Office
The New York Mets are making additional changes in their front office.
According to MLB insider Joel Sherman of The New York Post, Liz Benn will depart from the organization after the 2024 season concludes.
As SNY baseball insider Andy Martino reported, Benn will leave the Mets to pursue other opportunities, but will finish out the season in her current role.
Benn was the highest-ranking female executive in the Mets' baseball operations department. Benn was hired as the team's director of major league operations prior to the 2022 campaign, which is a role she has served in for the past three seasons.
Benn was brought in at the beginning of former general manager Billy Eppler's tenure in the 2021-2022 offseason. She worked in the commissioner's office for Major League Baseball from 2017 until landing her gig in the Mets' front office.
Benn is the latest Mets' staff member, who was informed they would not be returning after the season. Director of international scouting Steve Barningham and a pair of long-time scouts in Ash Lawson and Rudy Terrasas will also not be back.
With David Stearns nearing the end of his first season as president of baseball operations for the Mets, he has been evaluating the front office and is now fully making his mark. This is a common practice whenever a new head decision maker comes in to take over leadership.
Stearns told Martino recently that he is undecided on whether he will start searching for a new GM or not.