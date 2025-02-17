How Drew Smith found his way back to the New York Mets
It was a long and arduous process, but even in the midst of rehabbing from a second Tommy John surgery, Drew Smith is glad to be back home with the New York Mets.
Despite being drafted by the Detroit Tigers, New York has been the only Major League team Smith has called home since debuting in 2018. Two separate trades took place on his journey to Queens, but the veteran has been a fan-favorite serving in the middle of the bullpen for the better part of the last decade.
"It means a lot," Smith told Mets On SI when asked about what it means to be back with the Mets. "Obviously, I've been through a couple of injuries since I've been here, two Tommy Johns, and it's the only organization I've known."
Smith entered free agency for the first time after the 2024 campaign, rehabbing from a second Tommy John surgery after tearing his right UCL in June. It is a tough path back for any pitcher after a second TJ and an even tougher one while a free agent.
"I talked to a couple of other teams, but from the get-go, this is where I wanted to be. They made it clear that they wanted me back, and it felt really good."
The Mets and Smith agreed to a two-year, $3 million deal on February 12. Smith will earn $1 million in 2025, and it contains a club option for 2026 worth the remaining $2 million. It is a testament to the faith the team has in the reliever, paying him even though he may not see the field in 2025.
"I hate to put a timeline on things just because I've been through this once, and I know how difficult it is, but I did start playing catch last week," Smith said on his rehab. "If everything goes great, we'll see where we're at by the end of the year."
Smith's goal is to return by the end of the year, giving the Mets another capable arm out of the bullpen down the stretch as they hope to be deep in the hunt for a playoff berth. This week, Smith will play catch on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and then will take things week by week.
The reliever made it clear in the offseason that New York was where he wanted to be. While he did have conversations with other teams, none of them progressed as far as those he had with the Mets.
"Nothing progressed to the point where contracts or anything like that was on the table like it was with the Mets. I made it pretty clear I wanted to come back. Being comfortable here, being here for a long time, and I'm really comfortable with the training staff, which is a big deal to me."
The conversations seemed to come to a head around Christmas, with what would prove to be one of the best presents Drew Smith has ever received.
"I guess it was actually Christmas Eve, where I can't say we officially agreed, but there was a very good understanding that I would probabaly be back."
The Mets have done a lot this offseason to improve the roster, with the additions of Juan Soto, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes being the most noteworthy. It has brought an excitement to the clubhouse this spring and has many, including Smith, excited for the future.
"The team looks great. I think the additions show that Steven [Cohen] and David [Stearns] are committed to building a winning team for a long time, and that's another reason why I wanted to come back," Smith said. "I've been here since 2018 and have been through some of the tougher times in the organization. To see where we're at now is a huge step, and it's very exciting for the future."
Smith will be a part of that future once he returns to the field. Through the good times and the bad, Drew Smith has been one of the few constants that remain in Queens.