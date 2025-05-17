How Mets’ Juan Soto reacted to Yankees fans in first at-bat
Shortly before his highly anticipated return to the Bronx, New York Mets superstar Juan Soto told the New York Post he expected “50,000 fans against one.” That is exactly what he got.
As the 26-year-old outfielder stepped up to the plate with one out in the top of the first inning, the Yankee Stadium crowd showered him with thunderous boos. Soto tipped his helmet to the crowd and smiled, appearing to mouth “thank you” to the home fans.
Soto did not swing the bat, working a five-pitch walk against Yankees starter Carlos Rodón. It was his first at-bat in the Bronx since Game 5 of the 2024 World Series.
When Soto jogged out to right field in the bottom of the inning, the greeting was a bit different. The Bleacher Creatures turned their backs to him — in a way, returning the favor for how they felt Soto treated them during free agency.
During his lone season in pinstripes, Soto hit .288/.419/.569 (.989 OPS) with a career-high 41 home runs, finishing third in the AL MVP race behind teammate Aaron Judge. He memorably delivered a go-ahead, three-run homer in the 10th inning of the decisive ALCS Game 5 to send the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009.
A little over a month after coming up short in the Fall Classic, Soto left to join the crosstown rival Mets on a historic 15-year, $765 million deal. The Yankees reportedly offered him a 16-year contract that guaranteed $5 million less.
Entering Friday’s series opener, Soto was batting .255/.380/.465 (.845 OPS) with eight home runs and 20 RBIs through his first 43 games with the Mets.