How Mets' Kodai Senga fared in his rehab outing for Double-A Binghamton
In what might have been his only rehab start, New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga wasn't particularly sharp.
Pitching in his first live game since suffering a hamstring strain in June, Senga lasted just 3.2 innings for the Double-A Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday. He struck out four but allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks.
Despite not being at his best, Senga still threw 68 pitches, which was what the Mets were looking for their ace to do during this rehab outing. While it remains unseen whether the results of his rehab start will determine if Senga will pitch for New York before the All-Star break, his imminent return can't come soon enough.
Read More: New York Mets reportedly showing interest in NL Central starter
Before going down with his hamstring injury, Senga was stringing together not only an All-Star season for the Amazins', but also established himself as a Cy Young candidate. In 13 starts thus far, the 32-year-old is 7-3 with a 1.47 ERA, 70 strikeouts, and a 1.11 WHIP in 73.2 innings.
Injuries have also been a common theme for Senga over the last two seasons, as he made just one start during the 2024 regular season. Senga started last year on the 60-day injured list after being diagnosed with a moderate posterior capsule strain in his throwing shoulder during spring training; in his only regular season appearance against the Atlanta Braves on July 26, the righty hurler suffered a high-grade calf strain, which landed him back on the IL until October.
Senga managed to return during the Mets' postseason run but was ineffective, posting a 12.60 ERA and just four strikeouts in five innings.
The Mets are hoping that when their ace is activated off the IL, he can regain the dominance he has displayed during this season and help a pitching staff that has dealt with numerous injuries in both the rotation and the bullpen.