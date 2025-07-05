New York Mets reportedly showing interest in NL Central starter
With the MLB trade deadline on the horizon, the New York Mets will almost certainly bolster their roster with the hopes of another deep playoff run this season.
One of the areas New York is looking to improve is their starting rotation, which has been decimated by injuries recently. Even though the Mets may have both Kodai Senga (hamstring strain) and Sean Manaea (right oblique strain) return for their series next weekend against the Kansas City Royals, it would not be a surprise if the ballclub looks to add another starter.
Could one option for their rotation come from this NL Central team?
In a July 5 article for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Noah Liles reported the Amazins' have "contacted" the Pittsburgh Pirates about starting pitcher Mitch Keller's availability. While Liles also added that no offers have been made by either the Pirates or the Mets, Keller is certainly an intriguing option.
Despite having a mere 3-10 record in 18 starts for the Bucs this season, Keller has a solid 3.64 ERA and 84 strikeouts across 106.1 innings of work; his poor record is primarily due to a lack of run support in his starts. The right-hander is also two years removed from making his first All-Star appearance in 2023, when he went 13-9 in 32 starts with a 4.21 ERA and a career-high 210 strikeouts in 194.1 innings.
Even though Keller is in the second year of a five-year, $77 million contract extension he signed with the Pirates last offseason, the Amazins' could still use his durability as a starter for a Mets rotation that has some holes.
Since making his major league debut in 2019, Keller has gone 38-60 in 151 games (149 starts) with a 4.47 ERA, 771 strikeouts, and a 1.38 WHIP across 808 innings.