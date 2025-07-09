How Mets’ Sean Manaea fared in final rehab start
The New York Mets are one step closer to finally seeing their ace from last season take the mound in 2025.
Pitching for the Triple-A Syracuse Mets on Tuesday, left-handed starting pitcher Sean Manaea allowed a three-run homer in 3.2 innings on four hits while striking out five, walking one on 73 pitches. Manaea is now on track to make his much-anticipated season debut on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, as manager Carlos Mendoza alluded to before Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles.
Manaea has yet to throw a pitch for New York this season after suffering a right oblique strain during spring training. The 33-year-old also had a loose body discovered in his left elbow after his rehab outing on June 24, which further delayed his return to the major leagues.
The Mets are hoping that once Manaea takes the mound this season, he can build off the career year he strung together last season. After signing the southpaw to a two-year, $38 million deal last offseason with an opt-out after the first year, Manaea posted a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 184 strikeouts in a career-high 181.2 innings and 32 starts.
Manaea followed up his impressive first season for the Amazins' by picking up his first career postseason win during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up just three hits and one earned run while striking out six over 7+ innings. The Mets wound up re-signing the lefty hurler to a three-year, $75 million deal during the offseason.
Barring any setbacks, Manaea is slated to make his first start of the season on Sunday against the Royals and will either start that game or be used as a bullpen option to piggyback Clay Holmes.