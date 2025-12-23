Mets sign bullpen arm to a two-year minor league deal

The New York Mets have added another depth piece to their bullpen.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com first reported on Tuesday that the Mets are signing right-handed reliever Tyler Burch to a two-year, minor league contract. Burch has yet to make his major league debut but has logged 114 minor league games throughout his five-year career. He also did not pitch last year after undergoing elbow surgery, but is expected to be ready in 2026.

The 28-year-old began his professional career as an undrafted free agent when the Philadelphia Phillies signed him in 2019. Two years later, the Phillies traded Burch to the Baltimore Orioles for infielder Freddy Galvis; he would spend the next three seasons in the Orioles' system.

Burch has yet to advance past the Double-A level throughout his career, but recorded his best season in 2023. In 26 games pitching for the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox, Burch posted a 2-3 record with a 3.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts, albeit with a rather high 1.49 WHIP across 41 innings of work.

Despite a strong year in 2023, Burch was limited to eight games during the 2024 season, pitching at both the High-A and Double-A level until he was shut down for the remainder of the season due to his aforementioned elbow injury.

While the Colorado Rockies would end up scooping Burch during the Rule 5 Draft last offseason, the righty's stint in Colorado was short-lived due to him continuing to rehab from his elbow injury. He elected free agency at the end of last season, and has now signed a minor league contract to join the Mets.

The Amazins' are continuing to find ways to bolster their bullpen, which will look a lot different next season. In particular, the unit will be without All-Star closer Edwin Díaz, who signed a three-year, $69 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

To fill the void that Díaz left, the Mets inked a three-year, $51 million deal with fellow closer Devin Williams on December 3; they also signed Luke Weaver, one of Williams' fellow relievers with the New York Yankees, to a two-year, $22 million deal on December 17.

Burch will have an opportunity to make a name for himself in New York's minor league system and perhaps contend for a bullpen spot down the road. In his 114 career minor league games, Burch owns a 12-12 record with a 3.71 ERA, 186 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.28 across 174.2 innings pitched.

