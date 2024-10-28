How Mets' Top Prospects Are Performing in Arizona Fall League
After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS, the offseason for the New York Mets has begun.
Some players in the organization are ramping up their game and continuing their development in the Arizona Fall League. This includes two of the Mets' top three prospects.
Outfielder Drew Gilbert went 1-for-4 in his last game and is five for his last 14 with five runs, two home runs, four RBI, and four walks over the last week. He slashed .357/.526/.786 for the week and raised his batting average from .083 to .184 and his OPS from .404 to .759.
In 62 minor league games this season, Gilbert slashed .205/.313/.371 with 10 HR and 31 RBI; however, the Mets' No. 3 prospect missed over three months of action due to a right hamstring strain. The Houston Astros drafted the now-24-year-old in the in the first round in 2022, but traded him to New York at the 2023 trade deadline for Justin Verlander; Gilbert went on to skyrocket up his new team's farm system rankings by hitting .325/.423/.561 in 35 games with Double-A Binghamton. If Gilbert can show continued improvement with Triple-A Syracuse and stay healthy, he could be called up to the majors sometime late next season.
Meanwhile, New York's No. 2 prospect Jett Williams raised his average in the AFL to .238 following a 2-for-4 game on Saturday. The shortstop/center fielder is now batting .238 with a .802 OPS this fall; however, he has struck out a team-high 16 times in 51 plate appearances, including a pair of strikeouts in Saturday's game.
The 20-year-old Williams was drafted 14th overall by the Mets in 2022. He hit .215 overall in three minor league stops this past season, but missed a large chunk of time due to undergoing surgery on his right wrist. Upon recovering, the shortstop/center fielder provided a highly encouraging finish to the year by earning a promotion to Triple-A Syracuse and slashing .364/.533/.546 in six games and 30 at-bats; four of his eight hits were doubles. Much like Gilbert, a continued strong showing in Triple-A next season could earn Williams a call up to the show.