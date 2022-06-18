How New York Mets enhanced fan experience at Citi Field.

NEW YORK - Take a look around Citi Field, and you will notice some cool changes to the park.

Upon entering the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, you will see the once static starting lineup display has been replaced with a digital one. On the field, you will notice added and enhanced screens which make for a more cutting edge, in game experience.

This is thanks to Samsung, who the Mets have teamed up with to make and continue to make improvements around the ballpark to improve the fan experience while visiting the ballpark.

“This partnership (between the Mets and Samsung) is important,” said Mets Chief Technology Officer Mark Brubaker on Tuesday at Citi Field during a tech showcase. “We want to challenge the status quo and come out with the best.”

So, what are some of the new features at the ballpark?

Forty-five thousand square feet of indoor and outdoor digital signage with stunning clarity, even when struck with direct sunlight.

Triple the cameras at the stadium to capture footage from every angle.

Double the number of slo-mo replay systems to deliver fans the best angles of pitches, hits and catches among other aspects.

“A lot has been achieved in a short amount of time,” Brubaker said. “From tear down to put up (of the new features), it’s been about three months.”

In the near future, the Mets and Samsung plan to revamp the ribbon boards in certain areas of the stadium, clubhouse, bullpen and dugouts and in 2023, a bigger and improved scoreboard in center field above the Apple.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with such a worldwide leader and iconic brand as Samsung,” said Mets Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Deline in March. “We are looking forward to our fans enjoying the stadium’s digital transformation with the implementation of this state-of-the-art technology that is going to provide an interactive experience and environment for millions of fans that come to Citi Field for years to come.”

Check out this video of some of the other features Samsung has delivered so far:

Read More:

- Former Mets Prospect Tragically Passes Away at 21

- Mets Ace Max Scherzer Provides Update After Sim Game

- Tommy Hunter to Join Mets; What it Means

Follow Rob Piersall on Twitter (@RTPiersall), be sure to bookmark Inside The Mets and check back daily for news, analysis and more.