How New York Mets hurler Sean Manaea performed in third rehab start
The New York Mets have starting rotation reinforcements on the way in Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
However, Montas' rehab assignment has been concerning (13.17 ERA in five starts) and Manaea has not produced strong results in two out of three outings either.
On Sunday, Manaea made his third start for High-A Brooklyn and was charged with a total of four runs on five hits across 2.1 innings on 56 pitches. This was the second time in three starts in which Manaea surrendered four runs. That said, the Cyclones' bullpen allowed one of the inherited runners to score that was ultimately charged to Manaea.
On a brighter note, Manaea did draw 11 swings and misses in his latest outing. And in his previous rehab start, the southpaw tossed 2.2 shutout innings for Brooklyn.
Manaea's first rehab start saw him give up four runs (three earned) across 1.2 innings in High-A ball as well.
Although the results haven't necessarily been dazzling for Manaea, they're much less concerning than Montas, who could return to the Mets as a relief pitcher. Montas will receive a sixth rehab start this week before the Mets make a decision on him. Montas has allowed seven home runs in his last 9.1 innings of work (three starts).
With Kodai Senga (Grade 1 hamstring strain) out, Paul Blackburn is replacing his spot in the Mets' starting rotation. If Montas, who says his lat and shoulder feel healthy, struggles again his sixth rehab outing, the Mets can choose to shift him to the bullpen and keep Blackburn in the rotation.
Manaea is likely still a few weeks away from rejoining the major league rotation. But once he is ready to do so, the Mets can either go to a six-man rotation or bump another starter to the 'pen.