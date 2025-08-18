Inside The Mets

How Rob Manfred’s geographic realignment could impact the Mets

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suggested the league could eventually pursue geographic realignment, which could alter the Mets' division rivalries.

Aug 1, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred announces Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs will host the 2027 All Star game at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The New York Mets beat the Seattle Mariners in the Little League Classic last night, but the big headlines from the contest came during an interview ESPN did with commissioner Rob Manfred. The broadcast spoke to the commissioner about a wide range of topics, with one of them involving expansion and potential re-alignment.

Major League Baseball has been relatively stable in terms of divisions since 1998, when the Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay (then Devil) Rays were added to the league. Houston's move to the American League in 2013 ensured six divisions of five teams, enabling daily interleague play in the process, but Manfred suggested a bigger change could be in the mix for the future.

There has been buzz about taking MLB up to 32 teams in the future, which could allow the league to create eight four team divisions in a similar model to the NFL. Manfred suggested that the benefits of realignment would be to create divisions based on geography, which could reduce travel for the players, and make it easier for the league to program postseason matchups with an East Coast-based game starting at 7:00 p.m. and a West Coast-based game starting at 10:00 p.m. ET.

How Geographic Re-Alignment Could Impact The Mets

The comments that Manfred offered suggested creating a league format where there are essentially Eastern and Western conferences, allowing the league to better balance its TV schedule and create more rivalries based on geography. The Athletic's Jim Bowden suggested a proposal for an East/West model back in 2023 and it created an interesting new division for the Mets.

Bowden's East division put together the Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies. This format would ensure more Subway Series matchups and preserve two key rivalries (Mets/Phillies and Yankees/Red Sox) while breaking up the Mets' rivalries with the Atlanta Braves, Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals.

This format would lead to tremendous television but aligning purely on geography would result in the breakup of long-standing traditional rivalries, as Bowden's proposal separates the Cubs and Cardinals as well as the Giants and Dodgers. It is important to note that the NFL's 32-team realignment maintained some rivalries that were not geographically convenient, such as keeping the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East and the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East.

Let's explore another potential option that would offer geographic realignment while maintaining more traditional rivalries. This scenario assumes that the A's do move to Las Vegas, the Rays stay in Tampa Bay and two new expansion teams are added in Nashville and Charlotte. First is the National League.

NL East

NL North

NL South

NL West

New York Mets

Chicago Cubs

Atlanta Braves

Colorado Rockies

Philadelphia Phillies

Cincinnati Reds

Charlotte

Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates

Milwaukee Brewers

Miami Marlins

San Diego Padres

Washington Nationals

St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays

San Francisco Giants

This would be the American League in this scenario.

AL East

AL North

AL South

AL West

Baltimore Orioles

Chicago White Sox

Houston Astros

Arizona Diamondbacks

Boston Red Sox

Cleveland Guardians

Kansas City Royals

Las Vegas Athletics

New York Yankees

Detroit Tigers

Nashville

Los Angeles Angels

Toronto Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins

Texas Rangers

Seattle Mariners

This format would be more akin to the NFL model and preserve most of the league's longest-standing rivalries while creating more regionalized travel. In the Mets' case, they would save travel time to Atlanta and Miami while having a shorter flight to Pittsburgh more often.

This model wouldn't necessarily lead to Manfred's preferred outcome of having two West Coast teams playing in 10:00 postseason windows unless the league changed its postseason format again. The NHL's model of starting out in divisional play brackets could facilitate this working out, but hockey fans have had mixed feelings about the repetitive nature of postseason matchups the NHL format has encouraged.

We are still a bit away from expansion, however, as Manfred has previously stated that they want the stadium situations for the A's and Rays to be resolved before the league adds new teams. It wouldn't be shocking, however, if MLB is aiming for clarity on those matters before the end of 2028, when its television contracts are up for renewal.

Published
Mike Phillips is a contributor to the Mets On SI site. Mike has been covering the Mets since 2011 for various websites, including Metstradamus and Kiners Korner. Mike has a Masters Degree from Iona University in Sports Communications and Media and also has experience covering the NFL and college basketball on FanSided. Mike also hosts his own New York sports based podcast. You can follow Mike on Twitter/X and Instagram: @MPhillips331.

