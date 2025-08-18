Mets finally turning things around with Little League Classic win
The New York Mets have found themselves victorious in the Little League Classic.
New York won their second game in a row and have finally taken a series win, feats that have been far and few between for this team as of late. A good team win in all facets has finally been put together, and in front of the best audience.
The Mets lit up Williamsport, being welcomed by Little Leaguers. From there, the team fed off that energy by stringing together 14 hits, five of them coming with runners in scoring position.
It all started with an RBI double from Francisco Alvarez, giving the Metropolitans an early 1-0 lead. That lead was quickly extended by two more of the "Baby Mets", with Brett Baty's RBI single and Mark Vientos' sacrifice fly. The 3-0 lead in the second inning was a great sign for the Mets who have been slumping so terribly, although they now needed to find a way to maintain that advantage.
The Mariners got themselves on the board in the fourth inning with Jorge Polanco's RBI single, but Vientos struck again one inning later with a three-run homer, totaling four RBIs on the night. Francisco Lindor knocked in a run of his own soon after, giving the Mets a comfortable 7-1 lead.
The Mariners did not stay silent, though; Cal Raleigh hit his 47th home run of the year, bringing in two runs for Seattle and cutting the deficit to 7-3. But New York's bullpen was able to pull through in the late innings. Ryan Helsley and Tyler Rogers got back in the saddle by both putting up zeroes in the 8th and 9th innings, respectively.
Sunday's game was a real pick-me-up for fans and the teams alike. With the Mets coming out on top, they were able to celebrate, Little League style.
The one caveat of the evening came with Alvarez exiting the game early with an apparent injury to his thumb. After sliding into second base awkwardly, the young catcher seemed to be experiencing some discomfort and swelling; he is heading back to New York for an MRI.
Hopefully, the issue will not be major. Alvarez has been outstanding since his return from Triple-A Syracuse, and losing him now would be a real detriment to the team.
While two wins really isn't anything to get excited about, it is certainly a step in the right direction. After an absolutely treacherous stretch, the Mets are finally showing some signs of coming out of it. Winning a series — especially against a contending team like the Mariners — has given the team a chance to gain some confidence.
If this team can continue to play like they did on Sunday, it is possible that the 2025 season can turn back around.