How Sean Manaea's latest start for the Mets resembled Kodai Senga's rough outing
The New York Mets' gut-wrenching loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday overshadowed Sean Manaea's continued struggles.
During his sixth outing and fifth start since returning from the injured list, Manaea failed to give the Mets some desperately needed length. The lefty lasted just 4+ innings, allowing four earned runs on six hits (including a home run) with two walks and five strikeouts.
Manaea now has an ERA of 4.33 in his six appearances for New York thus far and has yet to go beyond six innings or more in any of his starts. While Manaea and the Mets were going up against one of the hottest teams in baseball in the Brewers, Manaea's latest start seemed to resemble Kodai Senga's start on Friday in the series opener.
How both Sean Manaea and Kodai Senga looked the same in their outings over the weekend
Just like Senga, Manaea was on cruise control during the early innings as he allowed just one hit through the first three frames; the Mets had already jumped out to a 5-0 lead, poised to end their six-game losing streak. But once the bottom of the fourth inning arrived, it all unraveled there for Manaea. The inning started out with the 33-year-old giving up a solo home run to William Contreras, followed by a single to Andrew Vaughn.
Even though Manaea struck out Blake Perkins and got Andruw Monasterio to ground into a fielder's choice, the Brewers then loaded the bases with a double by Danny Jansen and a walk by Brandon Lockridge. Joey Ortiz, the nine-hole hitter, promptly plated two runs with a single to make it a 5-3 game. Despite starting the bottom of the fifth with the hopes of not taxing the bullpen, a leadoff single by Isaac Collins immediately took Manaea out of the game.
The Mets would go on to lose 6-5 on a walk-off home run by the aforementioned Collins in the bottom of the ninth to get swept out of Milwaukee and drop a season-high seventh straight game.
While it's been a common theme for Mets starters not named David Peterson not to go more than six innings for almost two months, this rough start by Manaea certainly resembles Senga's fourth straight ugly start on Friday. Like Manaea, Senga started off strong, tossing four scoreless innings against Milwaukee until he once again lost his command.
With the Mets holding onto a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth, a fielding error by Senga allowed the leadoff man to reach, opening the floodgates for the Brewers. On the very next pitch, Brice Turang ambushed the "Ghost Fork" with a two-run homer, tying the game at two.
That inning would also see Senga walk Ortiz, have Sal Frelick reach first base on catcher's interference, and walk Contreras to load the bases, ending his outing earlier than anticipated. Brooks Raley entered in relief and hit Collins with a pitch, forcing home the go-ahead run and ultimately decisive run of the game.
Sensing a resemblance with the two starters?
Both Manaea and Senga were expected to be the Mets' ace this season and once they both returned from their injuries, they have yet to pitch at the level many were expecting this year. With the Mets hanging onto their playoff lives entering a critical homestand, the two starters must right the ship at a time when seemingly nothing has gone right for the Amazins'.