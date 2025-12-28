Veteran starter emerges as Mets' biggest bounce-back question

There are still a lot of question marks regarding the New York Mets' starting rotation heading into 2026.

It would appear that the Mets are still in play for the few top free agent starting pitchers, including Tatsuya Imai, Zac Gallen, Framber Valdez, and Ranger Suarez, as they've all been linked to the Mets over the past couple of months. When it comes to their current rotation, it's clear that Nolan McLean and Clay Holmes will be locked in to the starting staff.

Read more: Jeff McNeil sends parting message to Mets fans after trade

But things are unclear after that. For one, there is much speculation that Kodai Senga could be traded. The same was said of Jeff McNeil earlier this month, and now that he's playing for the Athletics, one would imagine that Senga could be dealt next. After that, the Mets still have David Peterson (who could also be traded this winter) and both Jonah Tong and Brandon Sproat, who presumably earned themselves spots in the Mets' rotation by Opening Day.

Despite all of that, perhaps the biggest question mark on the Mets' starting staff Sean Manaea.

Sep 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Sean Manaea (59) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Sean Manaea Called Mets' Biggest Bounce-Back Candidate

Manaea was mostly an afterthought on the Mets' roster in 2025 after starting the season injured and being mediocre when he returned. However, he was rock solid just one season prior, and there's no reason to believe he couldn't return to that consistency.

This was why Manaea was called the Mets' biggest bounce-back candidate by MLB.com's Anthony DiComo in a December 27 article.

"In retrospect, the three-year, $75 million contract the Mets gave Manaea last offseason doesn’t look so rosy. Manaea strained his right oblique muscle in Spring Training, then discovered during his rehab that he was also dealing with loose bodies in his left elbow. It took Manaea until July to make his season debut, and he mostly struggled the rest of the way, finishing with a 5.64 ERA," DiComo wrote.

"It’s a tough spot for the Mets, who have an overcrowded rotation but are financially committed to Manaea in a significant way. This offseason, at least, Manaea has called his elbow a non-issue, giving him reason to believe he can bounce back closer to the career-year form he showed in 2024," he added.

Sean Manaea's last two starts



14 IP, 0 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 21 K pic.twitter.com/aLcxatd6O6 — jack (@Jolly_Olive) August 5, 2024

Manaea's health will be a big storyline headed into spring training next year. If he can ramp up without any issue, one would imagine that he'll earn a spot in New York's starting rotation.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles