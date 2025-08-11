Mets face the most difficult part of schedule in the midst of slump
The New York Mets have completely fallen from grace.
The team has just been swept in two consecutive series against the Cleveland Guardians and the Milwaukee Brewers. There doesn't appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel, either: the Mets are about to take on possibly the toughest stretch of their schedule.
After disaster in Milwaukee, the Mets are headed home, this time to host the Atlanta Braves. The Braves have historically been a thorn in the side of the Mets, somehow always bringing out the worst in them.
On top of that bitter history and New York's brutal slump, the Braves have just won three of their last four. Though Atlanta is having a disappointing season of its own, there is absolutely no guarantee that the Mets will be able to capitalize on that.
After that three-game series against Atlanta, New York will continue the homestand by hosting the Seattle Mariners. Similarly to the Brewers, Seattle has been on a tear by winning seven straight and eight of their last nine. This is no doubt a huge concern for the Mets, who have been in the lowest state possible.
Following the homestand, New York will start a week-long road trip against the Washington Nationals and the Braves again. The Mets have been successful against Washington this year (5-2 in seven games), but with the slump that they are facing, nothing is an easy victory. As for Atlanta, Truist Park has been a house of horrors for New York over the past few years.
The Mets will be back at Citi Field again at the end of August and they will be hosting familiar faces of the NL East. First, the Phillies will come visit, which is almost never good news.
The rivalry between New York and Philadelphia is one that will never die down, but right now Philly is on fire; they've won seven of their last nine games, including a three-game sweep against the Rangers in Texas. With the Phillies leading the NL East, it is crucial for the Mets to at least split to be able to stay in the division race.
After facing their number one rival in the East, the Marlins will come to town to finish out the month. Like the Nationals, the Mets have done well against Miami this year (4-2 in six games), but division games are never easy.
One thing is clear, the Mets are in complete disarray. There is no sign of hope in this team that looks completely defeated. If the Mets want to play postseason baseball, they need to wake up and start playing with some heart, because it is now or never with this upcoming stretch of games.
New York has hit rock bottom, and it is not going to be getting any easier from here on out. Now is the time to snap out of it, and if it doesn't happen now, then when is it going to happen?