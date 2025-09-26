How this prospect call-up would impact the Mets' bullpen
The New York Mets are contemplating the possibility of bringing up a top pitching prospect to assist their bullpen in the final series of the regular season against the Miami Marlins as they try to lock down the third-and-final NL Wild Card spot.
As first reported by Mike Puma of The New York Post, No. 19 prospect Dylan Ross is being considered for a call-up by the Mets this weekend in Miami, which could come as soon as Saturday.
With Syracuse's season ending this past week, Ross has been in Florida where he continues to work out in preparation of a potential call-up.
The 25-year-old pitched across three levels of the minor leagues for the Mets this season, posting a 2.17 ERA in 49 appearances. He did, however, issue 33 walks in 54 total innings.
More impressively, Ross notched 28 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse, where he produced a dominant 1.69 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 39 strikeouts in 32 innings.
The Mets drafted Ross in the 13th-round of the 2022 MLB Draft. He has risen through the ranks rather quickly after appearing in just one minor league game between 2022-2024.
How Ross impacts the Mets' bullpen
Despite holding zero big-league experience, Ross is a hard-throwing power-arm that the Mets desperately need in the middle innings of relief.
Ross, a 6-foot-5 right-hander, dialed up his four-seam fastball to 102 mph this season in the minors and typically sits between 96-99 mph. He also has a splitter that he throws between 88-91 mph, an upper-80s slider and an occasional mid-80s curveball.
Command is the only concern with Ross who is still finding his footing after undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2022 and UCL revision surgery a year later.
Reed Garrett is done for the season and may require Tommy John surgery. In the meantime, Ryne Stanek has stepped up to fill his role as a middle reliever. But the Mets could use another righty to play this part, which is where Ross comes in.
Per Puma, Mets officials view Ross as a possible better version of Stanek who went from setup man to pitching in mid-leverage situations this season. Ross is a candidate to pitch in the seventh inning and "could be in play" for the Mets' NL Wild Card roster if they clinch a postseason spot this weekend.
The Mets hold a one game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the third-and-final NL Wild Card position with three games remaining. It'll be all hands on deck this weekend at LoanDepot Park as they look to clinch their third postseason appearance in the past four seasons.