Hurricane Ian Could Disrupt Pivotal New York Mets-Braves Series

Hurricane Ian could disrupt pivotal New York Mets-Atlanta Braves series.
NEW YORK - When it rains, it pours.

The hope is that the New York Mets and the Atlanta Braves will get in their three-game series this weekend. However, Hurricane Ian could have other plans.

Per Atlanta News First, the rain is expected to begin in Georgia on Friday and go through the weekend. Hurricane Ian's highest impact is supposed to be late Friday night through early Saturday.

The games are scheduled on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening. Both teams have an off-day on Thursday, which means MLB could potentially reschedule one of the games to this day.

For now, the league has not announced any plans to change game dates or move to a neutral site.

When asked about it before the Mets-Marlins series opener at Citi Field on Tuesday, manager Buck Showalter said they were focused on Miami and starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. But he did hint towards discussions with MLB continuing on Wednesday.

"When they tell us play, we play... it's what we do," Showalter said. "They say we’re playing three on Thursday, line ‘em up. Let's go. It's just what we do. We play games. Advantages, disadvantages, you got nine innings to make it an advantage or a disadvantage."

For now, it's wait-and-see mode for Hurricane Ian and the Mets-Braves series.

Pitching Probables for Mets-Braves series:

Game 1: RHP Chris Bassitt vs. LHP Max Fried

Game 2: RHP Jacob deGrom vs. RHP Kyle Wright

Game 3: RHP Max Scherzer vs. RHP Charlie Morton

