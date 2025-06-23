Infield help could be an underrated need for the Mets at the deadline

Mets 3B production in June (without Mark Vientos playing there)

— .392 OPS, last in MLB in span (second-to-last is .458)

— .163 OBP, last in MLB in span (second-to-last is .208)

— .108 BA, last in MLB in span (second-to-last is .159) https://t.co/csUuHs37TM