Infield help could be an underrated need for the Mets at the deadline
A 2-8 stretch over their past 10 games has exposed a lot of holes that the New York Mets need to fill in order to become a true World Series contender. While a center fielder and bullpen help figure to be David Stearns' top priorities, Will Sammon of The Athletic suggested that improving the team's infield depth should also be on Stearns' radar.
A lot of the Mets' issues at third base have come since Mark Vientos got injured earlier this month in Los Angeles, leaving the position in the hands of Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio most of the time. Neither has seized the opportunity to grab a job, with Mauricio striking out 18 times in 50 at-bats (while hitting .180 overall) while Baty is just 6-for-52 in the month of June.
While Vientos' return (which could come at some point this week) should help, it is fair to note that he wasn't exactly tearing the cover off the ball either. Vientos was hitting .230 with six home runs, 21 RBI, and a .678 OPS before he got hurt, which isn't stellar but still an improvement over the production the Mets have gotten since his injury.
While Stearns believes in giving his young players an opportunity to earn a job in the majors, neither Baty or Mauricio (as well as Luisangel Acuña, who has hit just .194 since May 1) has done enough to warrant regular playing time on a potential World Series contender. Splitting time at the big league level isn't doing them any favors since regular reps are the best chance to see them iron out any offensive kinks.
No one is expecting the Mets to pursue a guy like Eugenio Suarez at the deadline, but a depth infielder with the capability to play third base on occasion could be a good addition to the roster. Think of that kind of move as filling the Jose Iglesias role from the 2024 team, one the Mets have struggled to replace since letting him go to San Diego in the offseason.
Finding someone who can capably handle third base in the short term would allow the Mets to use Vientos more as a designated hitter, replacing at least some of the at-bats Jared Young has frequently received while Jesse Winker is on the injured list. The bottom of the Mets' lineup has been exposed as a problem in recent weeks and adding more capable infield depth could be a big step towards bolstering that group.