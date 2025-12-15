Source: Mets are open to trading Mark Vientos

The New York Mets have shaken up their roster this offseason by letting go of three fan-favorites in Pete Alonso, Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo.

Now, they could deal from their young position player group to help fill a number of holes on their team.

The Mets are open to trading infielder/DH Mark Vientos this winter, as sources told Mets On SI.

Vientos, 26, comes with four years of control as he's still a pre-arbitration player. Vientos doesn't reach arbitration until 2027 and won't be a free agent until after the 2029 season.

Vientos is coming off a down year with the Mets, where he slashed .233/.289/.413 with a .702 OPS, 97 OPS+, 17 home runs and 61 RBI with a -0.2 bWAR in 121 games. However, he had a better second half in which he hit .246 with a .778 OPS, 11 homers and 37 RBI in 55 games.

Vientos of course looked like a budding franchise cornerstone when he burst onto the scene in the 2024 campaign. During that season, Vientos slugged 27 homers, drove in 71 RBI, posted a .837 OPS and had a 3.0 bWAR in 111 games. He also had a big postseason where he set a Mets franchise record with 14 RBI.

Aug 28, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) is greeted at home plate by third baseman Mark Vientos (27) after hitting a two run home run against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | John Jones-Imagn Images

But Brett Baty stepped up to take back the third base position from Vientos last season and is likely to be the every day man at the spot in 2026. The Mets could stick Vientos at first base and DH, though they just signed Jorge Polanco to a two-year, $40 million to fill this role and move around the infield as well. In addition to Vientos, young infielder Ronny Mauricio also looks to be without a position.

The Mets should think twice before trading a player with Vientos' ceiling offensively. Both Vientos and Alonso combined for a total of 55 homers a season ago. That would be a lot of power to replace in the Mets' lineup.

However, Vientos doesn't have a position and is a contradiction to the Mets' newfound blueprint of "run prevention." Then again, Polanco isn't a plus defender either and has never played first base.

It's hard to see Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns' vision in terms of roster building at the moment. That being said, there's still a long way to go this offseason and the Mets are far from a finished product.

What we do know is that the Mets are open to moving Vientos in a trade this offseason.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles