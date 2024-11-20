Insider Asserts Juan Soto Signing With Mets is 'Most Likely Scenario'
The New York Mets have long been considered one of the favorites to sign Juan Soto to a long-term deal this offseason.
But before this week, that was merely based on speculation and opinion. Now, however, teams are actually meeting with Soto, which is finally providing these insiders with fresh insights and updates about how the Soto sweepstakes is shaking out.
And Mets fans will be thrilled to hear an update that The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal made during a November 19 appearance on "Foul Territory".
The show host Scott Braun asked Rosenthal, "Is it as simple as [the] highest bidder wins [in signing Juan Soto], and it's likely [Mets owner] Steve Cohen?"
"That is, to me, the most likely scenario," Rosenthal said. "Now... strange things happen in free agency. And you don't always anticipate where a player might go."
Rosenthal later added, "I don't rule out, one: the Yankees retaining Soto. Two, the field: Any other team — may it be the Phillies or any other club — taking a real run and maybe even signing him. But it just seems to be that Scott Boras' goal, Juan Soto's goal, is to get the most money, to make a precedent-setting deal. And that is entirely their right."
Rosenthal concluded by saying, "So who's the guy best positioned to give him that? In my view, it's Cohen. It doesn't mean it's going to end up that way, but if I were a betting man, that's the way I would bet."
Of course, this is just one (prominent) insider's opinion. But it still must be music to Mets fans' ears.