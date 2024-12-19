Insider Believes Mariners Would Ask Mets For Mark Vientos in Trade For Ace
The New York Mets already made headlines by inking Juan Soto to a record-setting deal. However, most of their other moves have been made to add depth, and another move with the magnitude of the Soto signing is yet to come.
Regarding the starting rotation, the Mets have added the likes of Griffin Canning, Frankie Montas, and Clay Holmes, but are still looking for a bonafide ace. That role is currently held by Kodai Senga, who won 12 games in 2023 but missed most of last season with a shoulder capsule strain and a high calf strain in his lone regular season appearance.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney on Wednesday's "Baseball Tonight" podcast, a trade target that could make sense for the Mets is Luis Castillo, the ace of the Seattle Mariners. However, Olney believes that the price would be an exorbitant one: breakout third baseman Mark Vientos would be a player Seattle wants in return.
"I don’t know what the Mets' response to that would be because Vientos looked so good down the stretch for a couple months, but that, to me would be one potential ask for the Mariners — like I could see him being a guy that Mariners would be excited about because he’d plug and play, he’d be in the big leagues right away," Olney said.
The 25-year-old Vientos turned heads across the baseball world during his breakthrough 2024 season. He slashed .266/.322/.516 with 27 home runs, 77 RBI, and a 133 wRC+. Even more impressive was his play under the spotlight, as he hit .327/.362/.638 in the playoffs with five home runs and a Mets postseason record 14 RBI.
But while Vientos provides a big bat, he's a liability on the bases and is inconsistent in the field; many are expecting him to move to first base if Pete Alonso leaves, and he may become the team's primary designated hitter down the road.
On the other hand, the 32-year-old Castillo is making $24.1 million per year for at least three years, with a $25 million vesting option for 2028. Castillo has been rock-solid over an eight-year career, winning ten or more games four times with three All-Star appearances. In 2024, the righty posted a 3.64 ERA and 3.91 FIP with 175 strikeouts in 175.1 innings.
The question is whether Mets' president of baseball operations David Stearns is willing to make a trade for Castillo and create potential holes at the corners of the infield.