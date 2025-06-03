Insider calls AL outfielder 'best fit' for New York Mets
The New York Mets have the best record in the National League, meaning they're destined to be buyers at this year's July 31 trade deadline.
Now, the Mets have a pretty complete team as it stands. However, there is one area where they can upgrade and that's center field.
That's why ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan called Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins the "best fit" for the Mets ahead of the trade deadline.
"Mullins has been one of the Orioles' lone bright spots this season, and as solid as Tyrone Taylor has been in center, Mullins' bat is significantly better and his glove, though admittedly lesser than Taylor's, is perfectly acceptable," Passan wrote. "Let Mullins bat for the first seven innings, put Taylor in for defensive purposes in the eighth and a Mets team with championship aspirations gets that much better."
In 50 games, Mullins is slashing .232/.324/.448 with a .772 OPS, 10 home runs and 31 RBI. Mullins is no slouch in center field either, posting two Outs Above Average, per Statcast.
Mullins is making $8.725 million this year and would be a rental acquisition, so it shouldn't cost too much to acquire his services. Baltimore is in need of young controllable pitching, which the Mets have to offer in their pitching-heavy minor league system. The Mets could potentially send one of their lower level ranked pitching prospects to Baltimore in exchange for Mullins.
The Orioles are having an abysmal season, which has found them in last place in the American League East with a 22-36 record through the first 58 games. They also fired their manager Brandon Hyde last month. All signs are pointing towards the Orioles being sellers at the deadline and the Mets could be the perfect match as a trade partner.
The addition of Mullins would give the Mets a star-studded outfield alongside Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo manning the corner spots. It would also give them excellent depth with Taylor, Jose Siri, Starling Marte, Jesse Winker and Jeff McNeil all serving as backup options.