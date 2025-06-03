Inside The Mets

Insider calls AL outfielder 'best fit' for New York Mets

ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan called this American League East outfielder the "best fit" for the New York Mets at the trade deadline.

Pat Ragazzo

May 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs out an RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
May 18, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) runs out an RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Mets have the best record in the National League, meaning they're destined to be buyers at this year's July 31 trade deadline.

Now, the Mets have a pretty complete team as it stands. However, there is one area where they can upgrade and that's center field.

That's why ESPN baseball insider Jeff Passan called Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins the "best fit" for the Mets ahead of the trade deadline.

"Mullins has been one of the Orioles' lone bright spots this season, and as solid as Tyrone Taylor has been in center, Mullins' bat is significantly better and his glove, though admittedly lesser than Taylor's, is perfectly acceptable," Passan wrote. "Let Mullins bat for the first seven innings, put Taylor in for defensive purposes in the eighth and a Mets team with championship aspirations gets that much better."

In 50 games, Mullins is slashing .232/.324/.448 with a .772 OPS, 10 home runs and 31 RBI. Mullins is no slouch in center field either, posting two Outs Above Average, per Statcast.

Mullins is making $8.725 million this year and would be a rental acquisition, so it shouldn't cost too much to acquire his services. Baltimore is in need of young controllable pitching, which the Mets have to offer in their pitching-heavy minor league system. The Mets could potentially send one of their lower level ranked pitching prospects to Baltimore in exchange for Mullins.

The Orioles are having an abysmal season, which has found them in last place in the American League East with a 22-36 record through the first 58 games. They also fired their manager Brandon Hyde last month. All signs are pointing towards the Orioles being sellers at the deadline and the Mets could be the perfect match as a trade partner.

The addition of Mullins would give the Mets a star-studded outfield alongside Juan Soto and Brandon Nimmo manning the corner spots. It would also give them excellent depth with Taylor, Jose Siri, Starling Marte, Jesse Winker and Jeff McNeil all serving as backup options.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Pat Ragazzo
PAT RAGAZZO

Pat Ragazzo is the main publisher and reporter for the Mets On SI site. He has been covering the Mets since 2018. Pat was selected as The Top Reporter & Publisher of the Year 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. He has appeared on several major TV Networks including: NBC4, CBS2, FOX5, PIX11 and NY1; and is a recurring guest on ESPN New York 880 AM and WFAN Sports Radio 101.9 FM. Pat is also the Mets insider for Barstool Sports personality Frank "The Tank" Fleming’s podcast. You can follow him on Twitter/X and Instagram: @ragazzoreport.

Home/News