What's next for the Mets after losing Pete Alonso

ORLANDO - It's certainly the end of an era for the New York Mets who have now overhauled their roster from last season.

First baseman Pete Alonso joins closer Edwin Diaz and left fielder Brandon Nimmo as the latest fan-favorite to depart from the Mets.

Alonso signed a five-year, $155 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at the conclusion of MLB's winter meetings. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report on this news.

BREAKING: First baseman Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles are finalizing a five-year, $155 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Alonso leaves the Mets to make a loaded AL East even better. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2025

Alonso, who lives in Tampa, Fla., made the drive over to Orlando to meet with the Orioles and Boston Red Sox at winter meetings on Tuesday. One day later, Alonso signed a long-term deal with the Orioles.

As Mets On SI reported earlier in the offseason, the expectation all along was that the Mets were going to move on from Alonso unless he signed another team friendly deal that was similar to last winter's two-year, $54 million deal with an opt-out.

Alonso instead gets five-years, $155 million from the Orioles — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) December 10, 2025

Per multiple reports, the Mets never made an offer to Alonso before he signed with the Orioles. The Mets weren't comfortable going to the length or figures that Alonso received from Baltimore.

Alonso left the Mets one day after Diaz bolted for the Los Angeles Dodgers, which left the Mets shocked given Diaz didn't give them a chance to match his deal.

Alonso spent all seven seasons of his big-league career with the Mets and is the franchise's all-time home run leader with 264 homers.

What's next?

Oct 5, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees Cody Bellinger (35) is congratulated after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game two of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

So, what could be next for the Mets?

Outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger, who the Mets have shown interest in, makes even more sense for the team now with Alonso gone.

It's certainly possible that the Mets could get more aggressive for Bellinger given they have a crater sized hole in their lineup following the departure of Alonso.

But signing Bellinger doesn't change the fact that the Mets lost a franchise cornerstone who is one of the best right-handed hitters in the game. Should the Mets add Bellinger, they will have a left-handed heavy lineup.

However, Bellinger does hit both righty and lefty pitching well. For his career, Bellinger is batting .267 with a .806 OPS against left-handed pitching. Last season, he hit .353 with a 1.016 OPS off lefties for the New York Yankees.

The Mets have also checked in on Kyle Tucker but their level of seriousness in the superstar right fielder is unknown.

Beyond Bellinger and Tucker, the Mets are interested in free agent high-leverage reliever Robert Suarez even after naming Devin Williams their closer.

The Mets are also prioritizing pitching and are in the market for a frontline starter. They've shown interest in Michael King, Freddy Peralta and Framber Valdez. Two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal could be traded by the Detroit Tigers this offseason as well. If he's available, the Mets should be all over him.

President of baseball operations David Stearns is taking a lot of heat from fans for breaking up the Mets' core. But with a few big moves, the Mets could be back in an ideal spot as a contender.

