Insider explains how Mets hurler has been Shohei Ohtani's kryptonite

The Mets' pitching staff this season has been INSANE 🤯



- Team ERA of 2.85 (best in MLB)

- 46 HRs allowed (2nd best in MLB)

- Four (4) starters with an ERA under 3 (Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Griffin Canning and Clay Holmes)

- Starters have allowed 3 earned runs or less in 58… pic.twitter.com/cLTzNzUyYf