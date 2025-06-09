Insider explains how Mets hurler has been Shohei Ohtani's kryptonite
After the New York Mets have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games, they're back to holding the best record in the National League are are currently 4.5 games up over the Philadelphia Phillies (who are 1-9 in their last 10 contests) in the NL East.
While the Mets' offense was expected to be among baseball's best this season, it's their pitching staff that has been the most positive surprise. Heading into New York's June 10 game against the Washington Nationals, the entire staff holds a collective 2.84 ERA, which is best in all of baseball. The starting rotation holds a 2.85 ERA, which also leads all MLB.
The Mets' starters were a question mark heading into the season, especially after Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas got injured during spring training. But because hurlers like Griffin Canning, Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, and David Peterson have all been excellent, what was once a question mark has turned into a clear exclamation point.
Peterson has been especially good against reigning 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani to this point. And USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale made a strong statement about this in a June 8 article.
"Just when you think it’s impossible to make Shohei Ohtani look bad at the plate, along comes Mets starter David Peterson," Nightengale wrote.
"Ohtani’s last seven at-bats against Peterson: five strikeouts and two singles."
It's worth noting that Ohtani used to own Peterson, as he has a .389 average and .810 OPS against him in 18 at-bats in his career. However, Peterson has clearly made worthy adjustments in recent appearances against Ohtani.
Edwin Diaz could be Ohtani's true kryptonite, as Ohtani is hitless against him with five strikeouts in six at-bats.
Mets fans will hope their pitchers can continue to keep Ohtani at bay if these two teams meet once again in the playoffs.