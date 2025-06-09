Juan Soto's 6-word Pete Alonso verdict after Mets series sweep says it all
The New York Mets completed a three-game series sweep over the Colorado Rockies after their 13-5 victory at Coors Field on June 8. As a result, the Mets are now 8-2 in their past 10 games, hold a 4.5 game advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East, and have the second-best record in all of baseball.
Mets slugger Pete Alonso started the season off scorching hot, then cooled off somewhat in the month of May. However, he has caught fire once again, posting a .400 average with a whopping 1.453 OPS, 5 home runs, and 15 RBIs in his last seven games, which includes a two-home run and four-RBI outing against the Rockies on Sunday.
Alonso's star teammate Juan Soto also produced a fantastic performance at the plate on Sunday. While the 26-year-old didn't hit a home run, he did go 3-3 with 3 walks, thus making it on base during all six plate appearances. This marks the first time he has reached base six times in a game in his MLB career.
Soto spoke with the media after Sunday's win, and only needed a few words when speaking about Alonso.
"He's Pete. He's great. Great hitter," Soto said when asked about Alonso's performance over this road trip, per an X post from SNY.
Soto, Alonso, and the entire Mets roster will look to keep the good vibes rolling once they return to Citi Field for a six-game set, which includes three contests against the Washington Nationals, then three games against the Tampa Bay Rays before they head back on the road.