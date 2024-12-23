Insider Explains Why He's 'Concerned' About Clay Holmes For Mets
On December 6, it was announced that the New York Mets had signed former Yankees closer Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million contract.
This deal came with a fascinating caveat: the Mets intend to make Holmes — who has amassed 74 saves across the past three regular seasons — into a starting pitcher.
During his introductory Zoom call last week, Holmes spoke about why he decided to sign with the Mets as a starter.
"I think there's a lot of trust in what they're able to do," Holmes said. "What they see and how they're able to develop starting pitchers and even do that in the big leagues."
There's clearly optimism within the Mets' organization about Holmes (who only has four MLB starts under his belt, all of which came during the 2018 season with the Pittsburgh Pirates) being able to succeed as a starter.
However, The Athletic's MLB insider Jim Bowden doesn't share that same optimism — and he explained why in a December 23 article.
"I’d be a bit concerned about Clay Holmes as a starter because he really doesn’t have a third pitch and enough to get lefties out in a starting role," Bowden wrote.
He certainly has a point. Baseball Savant states that Holmes threw his patented sinker 56.3% of the time in 2024. It then says he threw his slider 23% of the time while he threw his sweeper 20.5% of the time, although there's an argument to be made that these are actually the same pitch.
In Holmes' defense of Bowden's other point, left-handed hitters only hit a respectable .258 against him last season, compared to righties hitting .238.
The bottom line is that even if the Holmes starter experiment doesn't work out, the Mets could always revert him to the bullpen where he has a proven track record of success.