Insider gives telling update on Mets potential trade targets

Trade markets for two starters that are potentially on the New York Mets' radar are beginning to form.

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) pitches in the first inning against the Washington Nationals at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Given how great the New York Mets' starting pitching staff has been to this point in the season, it's hard to imagine that the front office has much interest in acquiring additional arms at the trade deadline later this year.

Not only is the Mets' current starting corps performing at an extraordinary clip, but they're also going to get Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn back from injury in the coming months. This logjam of talented pitchers will create a ton of competition, and it will be interesting to see who loses out on innings as a result.

However, the Mets' starters are bound to come back to earth at some point, there's no way of knowing who might get hurt at any point, and an MLB club can never have enough quality arms.

The Mets have been linked to both Miami Marlins hurler Sandy Alcántara and Minnesota Twins pitcher Pablo López as potential trade candidates in the past.

And in a May 4 article, USA Today insider Bob Nightengale revealed some interesting information regarding the trade markets for these two pitchers.

"While the Miami Marlins will wait until ace Sandy Alcantara (2-3, 8.31 ERA) starts showing signs of improvement to trade him, several contenders are keeping a close eye on Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez," Nightengale wrote.

"Lopez, who returned a week ago from a hamstring injury, is in the second year of a four-year, $73.5 million contract that the Twins could unload this summer if their free-fall continues."

It's unclear which of these "contenders" are currently looking at López, and whether the Mets are one of them. Ideally, their current starters will keep pitching so well that they don't need to be buyers at the deadline.

