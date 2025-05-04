Expert gets blunt about Mets' biggest weakness
The New York Mets have proven to be one of MLB's most well-rounded teams so far in the 2025 season.
It's no secret that the top of New York's lineup boasts several superstar hitters like Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, and Juan Soto. While Edwin Diaz hasn't been his typical elite self so far this year, the Mets' bullpen remains solid.
And while many believed that the Mets' starting rotation might hold them back this year (because the front office didn't sign any ace-caliber free agents over the offseason), the starting staff has been the best in all of baseball (by far) to this point.
However, that's not to say this team is perfect. And in a May 4 article, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller conveyed that New York's "biggest weakness" is the bottom of their batting order.
"The starting rotation has been unbelievably (probably unsustainably) excellent. Pete Alonso is hitting like never before. And while the first month of Juan Soto's $765M contract hasn't been quite what New York was hoping for, he and Francisco Lindor have been solid atop the order," Miller wrote.
"But they're getting nothing from center field, Mark Vientos has regressed after his breakout 2024 campaign and the Starling Marte/Jesse Winker platoon at DH has been quite the expensive replacement-level solution. If and when Alonso comes back to earth, the Mets might, too."
However, Miller ended his discussion of the Mets' order by preaching patience, writing his ultimate verdict on this weakness as, "Patience until it actually impacts what was both the best winning percentage and best run differential in the majors on May 1."
If the Mets can start to get more steady contributions from the bottom of their order — especially from players like Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez — this team could become close to flawless.