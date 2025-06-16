Insider makes bold Griffin Canning Mets free agency declaration
While there have been several starting pitchers on the New York Mets who have impressed to this point in the season, perhaps the most unexpected was Griffin Canning.
Canning was one of the worst starters in all of MLB last season with the Los Angeles Angels, as he posted a 6-13 record with a 5.19 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 171.2 innings pitched in 2024 (his 99 runs allowed were the most in the AL). He then signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with New York last offseason and was largely expected to be a sort of last resort option for the staff.
Then Canning earned his place in the rotation after Sean Manaea, Frankie Montas, and Paul Blackburn all got hurt in spring training, and has exceeded expectations through 14 starts, producing a 6-3 record, a 3.80 ERA, and 63 strikeouts in 68.2 innings pitched.
While Canning did get roughed up during his June 15 start against the Tampa Bay Rays (6 earned runs in 4.1 innings), that doesn't detract from how valuable he has been this season.
And USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed this with a bold declaration he made about Canning in a June 15 article.
"The best free agent signing of the winter may be Griffin Canning of the Mets," Nightengale wrote.
"The Mets didn’t even bother making an offer for Corbin Burnes ($210 million) or Blake Snell ($182 million), but believed in Canning, signing him to a one-year, $4.25 million contract. [Canning] is now having the best season of his career... Meanwhile, Burnes is out for this year and most of next season undergoing Tommy John surgery. And Snell has made only two starts."
Time will tell whether Canning's free agency deal continues to age well.