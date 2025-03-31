Insider provides update on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract extension
While few New York Mets fans are thinking about the next MLB offseason right now, given that the 2025 season just got underway, they'd be wise to keep an eye on any developments regarding Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason.
Guerrero Jr. will be the best bat available in next offseason's free agency market if he doesn't agree to a contract extension with Toronto before then. And not only have the Mets been considered one of the most likely free agency landing spots for him, but there were reports that they engaged with Toronto in a potential trade for him this past offseason before agreeing to terms with Pete Alonso.
Read more: Insider says Mets 'easily could be' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s next team
Earlier this year, reports stated that Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays ended contract negotiation talks once spring training started so Vladdy could focus on the season. However, a March 30 report from USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale conveyed that this isn't necessarily the case.
"The Toronto Blue Jays continue to inch closer to signing Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to a contract extension, likely a 14- or 15-year deal worth about $500 million, which will be crucial for Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro’s popularity in Toronto," Nightengale wrote.
Of course, Guerrero Jr. agreeing to a contract extension with Toronto means the Mets wouldn't be able to potentially acquire him next offseason.
And with Alonso having a player opt-out after the 2025 season in his deal, New York might need to look elsewhere to replace his bat in the lineup when that time arrives. This is why Mets fans are surely hoping that Vladdy doesn't agree to contract terms with Toronto anytime soon.