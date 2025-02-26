Insider says Mets 'easily could be' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s next team
While there's still an entire MLB season to play before Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. becomes an unrestricted free agent, fanbases and insiders are already speculating about his most likely landing spots.
The New York Mets have commonly been listed as among the favorites to secure Vladdy. However, some recent sentiments from select MLB analysts and insiders don't paint the most optimistic picture regarding Guerrero Jr. coming to Queens for the 2026 season.
In a February 24 article, The Athletic MLB writer Tim Britton offered three reasons why he doesn't think Guerrero Jr. will become a member of the Mets, citing Juan Soto being a superior player, how another long-term, lucrative contract would limit New York's financial flexibility for the foreseeable future, and David Stearns not prioritizing massive deals for first basemen.
While all these points are valid, the Mets still seem like one of the most likely landing spots for Guerrero Jr. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman said as much during his February 25 appearance on a Bleacher Report live show.
"I think the Red Sox, Yankees, and Mets are the most likely, the most logical," Heyman said when speaking about Vladdy's potential free agency landing spots.
A bit later on, he adds, "The Mets, I mean look, Pete Alonso can opt-out, so he can be a free agent in a year, so [it] easily could be the Mets. That would make sense, they can afford it.... [Steve Cohen] can do almost anything he wants. Not anything, but it's called the Steve Cohen tax for a reason, right? Because they anticipated that he would be the big bidder."
There's still a lot that can (and will) happen before the baseball world figures out where Guerrero Jr. will be playing in 2026. But Mets fans have got to like hearing Heyman's optimism.