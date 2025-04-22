Insider reveals telling Sandy Alcantara trade update
While the New York Mets' pitching staff has been the best in baseball (by a wide margin) to this point in the 2025 season, this doesn't guarantee that the rotation will remain elite.
Not only are there always injuries to contend with, but it isn't fair to expect Kodai Senga and Tylor Megill (who have a 0.79 and 1.09 ERA, respectively) to maintain these insane statistics. Therefore, it makes sense for the Mets to keep an eye on the trade market, especially as the trade deadline nears.
One pitcher who's expected to be made available for trade this season is Miami Marlins hurler Sandy Alcántara, who was the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner and has been linked to the Mets several times in the past.
While Alcántara was thought to be already on the trading block, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale provided an interesting update on his trade timeline in an April 20 article.
"The Miami Marlins know they have the game’s biggest trade commodity in ace Sandy Alcantara, but are planning to hang onto him until the final days before the July 31 trade deadline," Nightengale wrote.
He also quoted Alcántara as saying, “I want to play here and win here,” to reporters last week. Alcántara then added, “This team gave me an opportunity to be a starting pitcher and be a superstar. I signed here to stay here.’’
The former Cy Young not being made available until right before the trade deadline might actually benefit the Mets, if only because it seems they'll likely be less eager to acquire a top arm in the coming months than other teams, given how their staff has performed thus far.
Then again, the Mets might not be in the market for Alcántara at all if their starters can keep up their current form.