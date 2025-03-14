Mets called top trade destination for Cy Young winner
Despite the slew of injuries that the New York Mets have dealt with during spring training, they don't seem overly eager to add more starting pitchers to their roster (and payroll).
It's going to be interesting to see how New York manages without Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas at the beginning of the season. What's for sure is that their starting pitching staff has several question marks right now that could quickly become serious concerns if guys like Clay Holmes and David Peterson don't perform up to par.
If the Mets did want to acquire other arms, the Miami Marlins have made it clear that 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcántara is on the market. And in a March 14 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer asserted that despite what the Mets are currently saying, they're still a top trade destination for Alcántara.
"Trade Proposal: New York Mets get RHP Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins get RHP Brandon Sproat (Mets No. 1, MLB No. 38), SS Jett Williams (Mets No. 2, MLB No. 53)," Rymer wrote after calling New York Alcántara's No. 3 potential trade destination.
"If the Mets were to get serious about realizing their World Series dreams, this is the kind of sacrifice they'd have to be ready to make for Alcantara. And, to be sure, it's one that president of baseball operations David Stearns would probably rather not make.
"For the Marlins, on the other hand, turning Alcantara into a budding ace and future shortstop would be a major win. And Sproat will be ready sooner rather than later after an impressive year in the minors in 2024," he added.
That is definitely a huge haul that Rymer is suggesting in return for a potential Alcántara deal. But given that the Mets' World Series window is open right now, trading away some of the team's future to improve its present might be worthwhile.