Mets could 'check in on' southpaw starter at trade deadline
The New York Mets only have three left-handed pitchers on their active roster at the moment. While this is going to change once Sean Manaea makes his inevitable return from an oblique injury, New York's rotation will still skew righty.
This isn't necessarily an issue, especially if Mets pitchers keep performing like they have been to this point. But if New York were to be in the market for another additional arm as the trade deadline nears, it would make sense for them to pursue a southpaw.
And in an April 18 article, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly suggested that Pittsburgh Pirates lefty Andrew Heaney could become available.
"It would be best for baseball if Paul Skenes is pitching in October, and given how wide open the NL Central is, it's too early to rule the Pirates out in 2025. The feeling here, though, is that they don't have nearly enough offensively to be a playoff team," Miller wrote.
"Should the Buccos fail to contend this season, Andrew Heaney is another arm that teams looking to add rotation depth likely will check in on. The veteran lefty has looked good in his first month with the Pirates after signing a one-year, $5.25 million deal. He may not be someone who starts a playoff game, but he could help to get you there.
If Heaney keeps pitching like he is right now (he currently holds a 2.13 ERA), he'll require quite a haul to acquire him at the trade deadline. But that may be worthwhile given how much of a difference-maker he can be.