Insider reveals why Mets didn't pursue trade for fan favorite ex-outfielder
Before the 2024 MLB season, the New York Mets signed outfielder Harrison Bader to a one-year, $10.5 million contract. There was a lot of excitement around Bader (who started his career with the St. Louis Cardinals but also spent time with the Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds before joining the Mets) coming to Queens, if only because he was a New York native.
However, Bader's 2024 campaign didn't bear fruit. He hit .236 with 12 home runs and a .657 OPS, and struggled mightily down the stretch. But that didn't keep him from being a fan favorite among the Mets faithful because of his charismatic personality and energetic presence.
Read more: Expert can 'easily imagine' Paul Skenes joining New York Mets
The Mets' front office ultimately decided to move on from Bader after 2024, and he signed a one-year, $6.25 million contract with the Minnesota Twins in free agency. He then went on to have a great start to the season, amassing 12 home runs and a .778 OPS in 96 games with Minnesota.
This prompted the Philadelphia Phillies to trade for him at the deadline, which has ended up being one of the best trades a team has made this year.
Bader has been a godsend for the Phillies, as shown through his .331 average and .889 OPS in 41 games with them.
Insider Explains Why Mets Didn't Try and Trade for Harrison Bader
In the days and weeks leading up to this year's trade deadline, many thought the Mets might have interest in trading for Bader. They ultimately acquired former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins instead, who has been abysmal for New York (as shown with his .191 average and .595 OPS since joining the team).
This begs the question of why David Stearns pursued Mullins over Bader. And in a September 18 article, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed that the Mets most likely didn't pursue Bader because of his brutal performance down the stretch for them last season, which included him having a .165 average after August 1.
Of course, New York's front office had no way of knowing that Bader would blossom into one of baseball's hottest hitters after the deadline and Mullins would go ice cold, so they couldn't be blamed for taking a chance on the latter.
But this decision obviously didn't age well, especially because Bader has been a key piece of the Phillies' breaking away from the Mets to win the NL East.