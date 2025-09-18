Expert can 'easily imagine' Paul Skenes joining New York Mets
Despite having played less than two full seasons in MLB, there's a case to be made that Pittsburgh Pirates 23-year-old right-handed hurler Paul Skenes is already the best pitcher on the planet.
Skenes won the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award after amassing a 1.96 ERA and 170 strikeouts across 23 starts (133 innings pitched). He has followed that up by posting a 2.03 ERA and 209 strikeouts in 31 starts (181.2 innings pitched this season, which has made him the frontrunner to win the 2025 NL Cy Young award. This gives him a combined 2.00 ERA through his first two seasons, which is the lowest ever ERA for an MLB pitcher through his first 54 starts.
That said, there's one glaring difference between Skenes' stats this year compared to last season: He went 11-3 in 2024 and has a 10-10 record in 2025. The Pirates' struggles to turn Skenes' excellent form into wins have been a major discussion point this season, and have made many speculate on whether Skenes (who is making $875,000 in 2025 and won't be an unrestricted free agent until after the 2029 season) would want to be in Pittsburgh for the long term.
Several teams contacted the Pirates about whether Skenes was available via trade before this year's deadline, but Pittsburgh's front office asserted he wasn't available.
MLB Expert Sees World Where Paul Skenes Joins New York Mets
However, given that the Pirates don't seem close to contention any time soon, combined with the haul of prospects trading Skenes would surely bring, Pittsburgh could certainly consider dealing Skenes at some point in the next few seasons (especially if Skenes refused to sign a contract extension or spoke poorly about the franchise).
And in a September 17 article, Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer noted several teams he could see Skenes ultimately end up.
"For his part, anywhere would be better than Pittsburgh if Skenes values winning games and raising his profile. The New York Yankees are unsurprisingly interested, and one can just as easily imagine him ending up with the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox or Chicago Cubs," Rymer wrote.
It seems that Skenes will remain in Pittsburgh for the time being. However, a blockbuster trade involving him might not be too far in the future (perhaps as soon as this offseason), and when he becomes available, fans can probably expect the Mets to send the Pirates an offer.