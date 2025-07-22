Rockies reliever could be Mets' perfect trade target
Just about every MLB insider agrees that the New York Mets' top priority for the July 31 trade deadline is adding relief pitching. Specifically, it seems that New York is going to prioritize bringing a left-handed reliever on board, given that's a clear hole in their roster right now.
However, David Stearns won't be limited to acquiring a southpaw. The Mets likely need multiple stable bullpen pieces if they're to feel content heading into the postseason, and that will require an arm who can help bridge the gap between the starting staff and Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning.
Luckily, there are multiple options in teams who are expected to sell at the deadline. And one club who is guaranteed to sell are the Colorado Rockies, given that they're having a historically bad 2025 campaign.
In a July 22 article, CBS Sports' Matt Snyder assessed three trade deadline moves the New York Mets could make. And Snyder's including the Mets acquiring Rockies reliever Jake Bird seems to make a ton of sense for both sides.
"How about freeing Bird from the Rockies? His slider-heavy approach this season has him missing more bats than ever and he looks like he could thrive with a winning organization," Snyder wrote.
"And maybe Bird doesn't strike many as a huge-name addition, but he could well be an under-the-radar winner here. Just picture the Mets' bullpen with Edwin Díaz in the ninth, now being setup by Bird, Bednar and Reed Garrett," he continued.
"They'll need to also grab a left-handed reliever, but this would potentially be a lockdown bullpen -- instead of a mediocre one -- after these moves. The name of the season is success in October at this point and that's one of the ways you win there."
Bird currently boasts a 3-1 record (impressive for a reliever, given his team only has 24 wins) with a 4.01 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 51.2 innings pitched for Colorado in 2025.
If the Mets' front office was able to bring Bird on board along with a high-leverage lefty reliever, they'd have to be feeling good about their bullpen heading into the dog days of summer.