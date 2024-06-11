Insider Shockingly Links Mets' Superstar to Cross-Town Rival Yankees
Now this would be a surprising deal.
MLB insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic called the New York Yankees a "possible landing spot" for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at the trade deadline.
Although they are cross-town rivals, this type of blockbuster deal could make sense for both teams since Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is struggling mightily with seven home runs and an OPS of .623 in 245 at-bats. Alonso has 14 home runs and an OPS of .797 in 246-at bats this season.
The Yankees' farm system is ranked 11th on MLB Pipeline and they have plenty of promising pitchers and outfielders that they could send to the Mets for Alonso. For the Mets, it would be about retooling for the future, and they can still make a strong attempt at re-signing Alonso in the offseason.
It would not be an easy decision to make because the 29-year-old is a homegrown star and fan favorite. Alonso switched his representation to agent Scott Boras several months after turning down a seven-year, $158 million extension with the Mets, which was reported by Joel Sherman of The New York Post.
The Mets are currently 28-36 and in fourth place in the National League East. They trail the Philadelphia Phillies by 16.5 games and are 3.5 games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. The problem is that they would have to jump seven teams to make the playoffs. Given their current outlook, the Mets would be wise to sell and Alonso would likely net them the biggest return out of any other player they could trade.
On Sunday, USA Today Sports baseball insider Bob Nightengale reported that Alonso's asking price was at least $200 million.
Alonso has been a Met since 2019 when he led the league in home runs with 53 and won NL Rookie of the Year. Alonso is a three-time All-Star and his career numbers are 206 home runs, 530 RBI, a .250 batting average and an OPS of .863 in 2,777 at-bats. If the Mets don't turn it around soon, Alonso could be playing elsewhere by the deadline.