Insider urges New York Mets to trade for superstar outfielder
In a July 21 article, ESPN MLB insiders Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan linked the New York Mets to Steven Kwan, the two-time All-Star and Cleveland Guardians outfielder, for a potential trade before the July 31 deadline.
"An All-Star the past two years and Gold Glove winner in all three of his previous big league seasons, Kwan is a do-everything left fielder with elite bat-to-ball skills and two years of club control after 2025," the article wrote.
"Cleveland doesn't want to deal him, but with a dearth of available bats, the Guardians at the very least will listen to see whether teams are willing to blow them away with offers," it added before citing the Mets as one of Kwan's six best trade fits.
Jon Heyman Thinks the Mets Should Pursue Steven Kwan
While those ESPN insiders assessed Kwan's chances of getting traded over the next week at 20%, it's clear that there's a chance he could be on the move. New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman confirmed this in a July 24 article, also noting that he believed the Mets should at least "look into" a deal for Kwan.
One potential roadblock to a deal happening, according to Heyman, is that Kwan (who has a .285 average with a .741 OPS and 11 stolen bases this year) plays left field, which is where Brandon Nimmo plays for New York. But Heyman also added that Kwan is open to moving to center field, which removes this potential hurdle.
Then again, given how Kwan has proven to be one of the most well-rounded outfielders in all of baseball, the Guardians' asking price for him might be too high, which could dissuade New York's front office from pursuing him.
It will be fascinating to see how much of a splash the Mets are willing to make when it comes to improving their lineup at the deadline. What's for sure is that acquiring Kwan would prove that New York is all-in on winning right now, even if it means losing some of their top prospects.