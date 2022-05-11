Jeff McNeil's Resurgence Playing Key Role in Mets' Hot Start to Season

WASHINGTON -- Forget about major offseason acquisitions, or a $289 million payroll. One of the biggest factors to the Mets' hot start this season has been the resurgence of Jeff McNeil, who looks like the hitter he was from 2018 to 2020.

The latest example came during New York's 4-2 victory over the Nationals on Tuesday night in D.C.

With the Mets trailing 2-0 in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded, McNeil smoked a two-run double under the glove of first baseman Jose Bell to tie the game. Catcher James McCann subsequently finished the job with a go-ahead sacrifice-fly.

Once Nationals manager Davey Martinez lifted starter Patrick Corbin, who was cruising, the Mets jumped on Washington's bullpen and never looked back on their way to becoming the first team in baseball to reach 21 wins. McNeil was at the forefront of another come from behind victory for New York.

"I think I’m trying not to do too much; just trying to take good at-bats and swing at good pitches," McNeil said. "I was trying to get one run in there. Main goal there was to put the barrel on the ball and get one run in. After that it was a bonus."

McNeil got his bonus, while increasing his triple slash with runners in scoring position this season to .370/.433/.556., to go along with a .989 OPS and 11 RBIs in such situations.

"It's like a pitcher; I think he has got a lot of weapons at the plate," manager Buck Showalter said of McNeil, "He has got great feel for the barrel of the bat."

The second baseman/left fielder's .333 batting average is ranked 14th in MLB this season. He sports a 1.2 WAR, .400 on-base percentage, .465 slugging percentage and .865 OPS as well.

McNeil has also made an impact on defense, ranking fourth in MLB among second baseman with three outs above average. His relay throw in the bottom of the fourth to gun down Yadiel Hernandez at the plate helped prevent a run and cut off a potential big inning by the Nationals in the Mets' latest win.

This all comes after heavy offseason noise to remove McNeil from the second base position in 2022, following the rat-raccoon altercation with shortstop Francisco Lindor a season ago. But this double play duo has made amends, and are thriving in the middle of the Mets' infield. Lindor even told McNeil recently that he will buy him a car if the 30-year-old wins a batting title this season. On Tuesday night, a rat was seen streaking across the field at Nationals Park. When asked if he saw it, McNeil smiled and chuckled: "I did....that was a rat," indirectly referring to last year's incident, which is evidently something he can now look back on and laugh about.

The Mets are laughing too. They decided to hang onto McNeil, despite receiving calls about his availability in the offseason. The organization valued him and knew what they had in the 2019 All-Star, who slashed .319/.383/.501/.884 across his first 1,024 career at-bats, as opposed to the player that endured a down campaign in 386 at-bats last year. So far this move, or lack thereof, has paid off, as McNeil has played a crucial role in the Mets' hot start to the regular season.

