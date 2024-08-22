Jesse Winker Hits Mets' Second Walk-Off Homer This Week
It was déjà vu all over again for the New York Mets.
For the second time in three days, the Mets defeated the Baltimore Orioles on a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning. On Monday, Francisco Alvarez was the hero, but on Wednesday, it was the recently-acquired Jesse Winker who sent the fans home happy.
The 31-year-old outfielder was enjoying a resurgent season with the Washington Nationals prior to the Mets trading for him; with Starling Marte coming off the injured list shortly after, the lefty-hitting Winker has been used as a platoon bat against right-handed pitching. Entering Wednesday's contest, Winker had 14 hits in 53 plate appearances with his new team, but only two of them went for extra bases; he was still looking to hit his first home run as a Met.
So, naturally, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza chose to have Winker pinch hit for Harrison Bader to lead off the bottom of the ninth in a 3-3 game. Seranthony Dominguez, the same pitcher who surrendered Alvarez's game-winner two days ago, was on the mound. Winker was patient throughout the at-bat, taking two quick strikes but laying off three pitches out of the zone to run the count full. On the sixth pitch, he took his first swing of the day and walloped a fastball into the left-center field seats, giving the Mets a 4-3 victory.
The game-winner lifted a massive weight of Winker's shoulders, and he celebrated accordingly. As soon as he realized the ball was gone, he looked at his joyous teammates in the home dugout, emphatically pumped his first, and spiked his batting helmet before discarding his elbow guard while rounding first base. It was possibly one of the most electric home run celebrations over the past few seasons.
Winker was so elated that he blacked out while celebrating.
"That was crazy. I blacked out, 100%. I still can't believe it. That's unreal." Winker said to SNY's Steve Gelbs during an on-field postgame interview. "This place is lit, this place is unreal. I love this [explitive]. We need everyone, so we appreciate y'all. Happy to be on this side. Let's go Mets!"
New York's pair of dramatic wins allowed them to take two-of-three from the Orioles, who are one of the strongest teams in the majors and are battling the Mets' cross-town rivals for first place in the AL East. More importantly, the win coincided with the Atlanta Braves losing 3-2 to the Philadelphia Phillies that evening, so the Mets gained a game on the Braves and only trail them by 1.5 games for the last NL Wild Card spot.
The schedule won't be getting any easier, as the Mets will face the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks on the road; both of them currently hold Wild Card spots, so the next seven games will have massive implications on the Mets' season.
But with Winker's heroics on Wednesday, the Mets have the momentum and confidence they need to enter this gauntlet and emerge victorious.