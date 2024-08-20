Mets' Catcher Francisco Alvarez Hits Epic Walk-Off Homer vs Orioles
The New York Mets began possibly their most difficult stretch of games with a bang.
In a 10-game span, the Mets would be tested against the Baltimore Orioles, San Diego Padres, and Arizona Diamondbacks. New York is currently chasing the latter two teams in the Wild Card standings, while the Orioles are also a legitimate contender over in the American League. With so many playoff implications against these quality opponents, the Mets needed to make a statement.
On Monday night at Citi Field, they did just that. 22-year-old catcher Francisco Alvarez, who was in a 12-for-72 slump since the All-Star break, delivered the first walk-off hit of his career with a game-winning home run in the bottom of the ninth inning, securing a 4-3 New York triumph.
Alvarez faced hard-throwing righty Seranthony Dominguez with one out, and took three pitches out of the zone. Despite the young backstop's recent struggles and being one pitch away from getting the winning run on base, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza chose to let Alvarez swing the bat; Alvarez promptly squared up a fastball and launched a no-doubter 421 feet into the Queens night.
"I’m thinking swing at the ball and hit the barrel," Alvarez said after the game. "I really appreciate Carlos because he give me the green light."
"It has been hard for him," Mendoza said about his emerging backstop. "He is 22 years old and struggling at the big league level. I’ve been saying it: He cares so much, and he wants us to win. At times, when we are struggling offensively as a team, he feels like he is responsible, and he has a lot on his plate with taking care of the pitching staff and things like that.
"But the homer, the impact, I like the at-bats as of late, but for him to finally hit one out of the ballpark, it has been a while. In that situation to give us a win, I’m happy for him."
The walk-off homer unleashed a deafening roar from the Citi Field crowd, as Alvarez savored the moment with an emphatic bat drop and strut out of the batter's box; he was so excited by his first career walk-off hit that he almost missed home plate before celebrating with his joyous teammates.
"I don’t know if I missed it, but I came back to touch it," Alvarez said.
Although the Diamondbacks and Padres won their respective games, New York's dramatic victory allowed them to keep pace in the NL Wild Card race; they currently trail the Atlanta Braves by just a game and a half for the last spot.