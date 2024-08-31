Jesse Winker Reveals His Honest Opinion of Playing With the Mets
Jesse Winker fits right in with the New York Mets.
The 31-year-old outfielder was traded to New York from the Washington Nationals a few days before the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Stuart. Since then, Winker has not only become an integral aspect of the Mets' outfield rotation but also appears to be a crucial component of New York's clubhouse chemistry.
Winker, who has a .314 batting average and .767 OPS with 1 home run and 7 RBIs in 25 games with New York, is often among the most animated Mets in the dugout when one of his teammates has a big hit.
Winker's infectious dugout enthusiasm echoes the comments he made in an August 30 article from the New York Post.
“It’s been a dream come true — playing with a lot of guys I have known my whole life and a bunch of new guys that I have known, as well," Winker said of his time on the Mets.
The article notes that Winker and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor were travel ball teammates as teenagers in Florida.
“It’s a bunch of great guys on this team and great baseball players,” Winker added. “The vibes are awesome.”
Winker was once a villain at Citi Field. As a member of the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, Winker waved at Mets fans after hitting a go-ahead home run, and then did so again after making a sliding catch to win another game that same series.
But it has only taken Winker a month to become a fan favorite among the Mets faithful. And he could become a Mets legend if he helps propel them to success this postseason.