John Franco on why the Mets should name Francisco Lindor their next team captain
Being named team captain of the New York Mets is a very rare occurrence, as only four players have ever been given that title in franchise history.
Now that Francisco Lindor is entering his fifth season with the Mets, there has been some chatter that he should be named the fifth team captain in team history due to his leadership on and off the field for New York.
Even though there has been no public talk about that possibility from owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns, Lindor received the blessing from one of the Mets' former team captains.
Speaking exclusively with SNY's Andy Martino, former Mets closer and team captain John Franco made it clear to Lindor on Tuesday that he should be a part of that rare list.
“I want to see you get that ‘C’ on your chest," Franco told Lindor.
Despite Lindor not being officially named captain of the Amazin's just yet, Franco told Martino that he still sees a team captain in the 31-year-old due to the consistent leadership he has provided since arriving in Flushing four years ago.
“He’s the unofficial captain anyways,” Franco told SNY. “There is leadership with the way he presents himself on the field — and off the field. When he was going bad, he had the same demeanor, the same approach.
“And the way he gets to know the younger players and talks to them, almost like teaching. I see him talking with the young guys and hitting, fielding, even the pitching. There are leadership qualities in the way he presents himself.”
Read More: Mets' Carlos Mendoza on if he sees Francisco Lindor being named team captain
When Franco was named team captain before the 2001 season, it was a role he took seriously throughout his four years being the leader.
“As a captain, if a guy was struggling, I would go up and talk to him, see how he’s doing,” Franco said. “If the guy was doing something he shouldn’t have been doing, I would say, ‘Listen, you can tell me to mind my own business, but here is what I see. Take it for what you will. But why don’t you listen to what I have to say?’
“If somebody had a problem in the locker room, I would talk to him or the other guy. Or I would talk to coaches about certain players. Off the field you always would bring the guys to dinner or get together for a movie. And I see those qualities in [Lindor]. And he’s always smiling. The thing I love about him, he goes 0-for-4 but he makes three great plays in the field. It’s that same even keel.”
Franco spent 14 of the 21 seasons of his big league career with the Mets and earned the title of team captain in 2001-2004. The other three team captains include first baseman Keith Hernandez from 1987-1989, followed by catcher Gary Carter, who became co-captain with Hernandez from 1988-1989; most recently, third baseman David Wright served the role from 2013 until his retirement in 2018.
Lindor certainly has the accolades to be a team captain for the Mets this season and beyond, as the All-Star has solidified himself as one of the best shortstops in franchise history.
Over his first four seasons with the Mets, Lindor has slashed .259/.336/.461 with a .797 OPS, 110 home runs, 359 RBI, and 386 runs scored in 598 games. He also became just the fourth Met in franchise history to have a 30-30 season (which he accomplished in 2023), and is currently the Mets' all-time leader in home runs by a shortstop.
For now, it remains to be unseen whether or not Lindor will be the fifth team captain in franchise history. But Franco has made it clear why he deserves to be on that exclusive list.