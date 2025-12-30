Mets competing with NL rival to be Tarik Skubal's top landing spot

Perhaps the most compelling trade rumor that has been floated around during this MLB offseason is the fact that two-time reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal could be traded from the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit dealing Skubal makes sense for some reasons and is ridiculous for others. It makes sense because he's going to become an unrestricted free agent next winter, contract negotiations between the two sides aren't anywhere close at the moment, and the Tigers would get a king's ransom in return for him if they dealt him with a full season of control, given that he's the best pitcher in baseball.

And that's exactly why trading for Skubal is ridiculous: He's the best pitcher in baseball. The Tigers are a contending team and would be much better off with their ace in 2026, regardless of whether trading him might be best for their long-term future.

If Skubal does get dealt, it's clear that the New York Mets would make a lot of sense. Not only would they presumably be willing to give him the money he's seeking in his next deal, but they have quality prospects that would probably intrigue the Tigers.

However, the Mets aren't the only MLB team with deep pockets. And it seems that they may be competing with another juggernaut if Detroit decides to deal Skubal.

Insider names Mets among top two landing spots for Tarik Skubal

New York Post insider Jon Heyman did a December 29 live stream with Bleacher Report where he addressed potential trade options for Skubal.

"The Mets [are] certainly interested. They need a top-of-the-line starter, and they do have prospects," Heyman said when speaking about a potential trade for Skubal. "We do know David Stearns did trade for Christian Yelich... Did do that. But not a guy who likes to trade big-time prospects, particularly for a one-year guy.

"Still, I'm gonna put the Mets and the Dodgers there as the most logical landing spots if the longshot comes in and Skubal is traded," Heyman continued.

While this is good to hear, among the last teams that Mets fans want to hear connected to Skubal is the Dodgers, given their two-time defending World Series champions, have endless pockets, and took Edwin Diaz earlier this winter.

Regardless, Heyman asserted that a trade involving Skubal is unlikely earlier on in the live stream by saying, "Teams, I believe, are making offers. I don't think [the Tigers] are really naming prices at this point... I don't think there's a great chance they trade the best pitcher in baseball."

Therefore, the Mets might need to prepare to compete with the Dodgers for Skubal if and when he becomes a free agent next winter.

