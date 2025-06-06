Juan Soto admits 'uncomfortable' feeling of Mets start
It seems that New York Mets slugger Juan Soto might have finally turned a corner this season. He's hitting .273 with a staggering 1.257 OPS in his last seven games, which puts his season-long OPS hovering around .800 heading into the Mets' June 6 game against the Rockies.
There has been a ton of chatter around what might be the cause of Soto's struggles to this point in the season, and whether him still acclimating to the Mets' clubhouse could be a factor. Off-field stuff aside, it's clear that Soto has dealt with bad luck at the plate.
The bottom line is that Soto hasn't hit his stride yet. And in a June 7 article from Jorge Castillo of ESPN, the 26-year-old spoke about how this 2025 season has been affecting him.
"It's a little difficult because it's frustrating not seeing the results in what you're doing. It's uncomfortable," Soto said in the article.
"You try to help the team as much as you can. But I have a good routine. I have confidence in it, and I know I've done it for all these years, all these days, so I have plenty of confidence in it to get the results I want," he added.
At another point in the article, Soto is quoted as saying, "I still need a little more time, but little by little it's been getting better. I've been feeling more comfortable," when asked about feeling fully himself amid joining the Mets and playing under the pressure of a $765 million contract.
One has to respect Soto's willingness to be honest about how he's feeling, as many other players would say whatever is going to be the least problematic when facing these sorts of questions. What's for sure is that fans are hoping Soto gets back to his comfort zone as soon as possible.