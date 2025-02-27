Juan Soto effect already taking shape for New York Mets in spring training
The New York Mets knew they were getting a superstar of epic proportion when they signed Juan Soto over the offseason. They may not have known, however, that he would be setting records for the club as early as spring training.
It is the time of year when the majority of the viewers are die-hards or media. Most games see players taking the field who may never otherwise see their names in a Major League lineup for a regular season contest. But on the day of the Mets' Grapefruit League opener, all of the preconceived notions surrounding spring training baseball would be pushed aside.
Soto would not be the only star in the lineup on February 22, but he would vastly outshine the others. The "Juan Soto Effect" would take center stage, with 189,021 viewers making the team's Grapefruit League opener the most-watched spring training game ever on SNY.
It would prove to be a massive team debut for Soto, though he only took two at-bats in the game. He would make them count, going 1-for-2 with a long two-run home run in his first-ever at-bat in a New York Mets uniform.
Soto has since played in two more spring training games, giving him three out of the Mets' five at the time of writing. He has gone 2-for-5 overall with the home run, two RBI, a walk, and no strikeouts. It is a line that fans in Queens should get used to seeing for many years to come.
Soto and the Mets agreed to a 15-year, $765 million contract on December 9, 2024. The coming season will be the superstar's eighth in MLB, and he has spent time with the Washington Nationals, San Diego Padres, and New York Yankees.
For his career, Soto has batted .285/.421/.532 with 201 home runs, 592 RBI, and a 160 OPS+ across 4,088 plate appearances in 936 games. He is a four-time All-Star, five-time Silver Slugger, finished as the runner-up for the National League Rookie of the Year in 2018, and has finished in the top 10 for MVP voting five times.
Compared to most other superstars in MLB today, Soto is rather durable. He has posted for 150 or more games in five of his six 162-game seasons, including playing all 162 games in 2023. His best attribute is his elite plate discipline, which has seen him lead MLB in on-base percentage since his debut on May 20, 2018.